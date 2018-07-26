News
Armenia Premier: I would be glad if Aliyev also would send his son to frontline to serve
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The fact that my son left for Karabakh voluntarily is very important, and many [people] interpret it as an aggressive gesture. 

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, said the aforementioned in an interview with Echo of Moscow radio station of the Russian capital city. He noted this when asked whether he could have sent his son somewhere else for his military service.

In Pashinyan’s words, however, the fact that his son serves in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) is actually a peace-loving gesture.

“Because I believe we all realize that when I send my son to Karabakh, [it means that] I don’t wish a war to start there,” he explained. “I would be happy if [Azerbaijan] President Ilham Aliyev also would send his son there [to the frontline] to serve. Because if his son also would serve there, I would perceive that as a peace-loving gesture because I, all of us, would be sure that Mr. Aliyev also wouldn’t want for his son to die.”
