EU supports State Department declaration on Crimea
EU supports State Department declaration on Crimea
Region:World News, Georgia
Theme: Politics

The European Union supported the State Department declaration on non-recognition of the Crimean reunification with Russia, EU top diplomat Federica Mogherini said in a statement.

The US Declaration on the Crimea illustrates a consistent, strong and principled position with regard to the illegal annexation of Crimea by Russia and violation of the territorial integrity of Ukraine, the EU top diplomat Federica Mogherini adding that the EU does not recognize and condemns the illegal annexation.

According to the statement, Russia is accused of violating international law and the organization affirms the dangerous consequences of Russian actions for the world order and the sovereignty of other states.

The US administration released on Wednesday a declaration on the non-recognition of the reunification of Crimea and Russia. The document, which proclaims Washington's policy of not recognizing the return of the peninsula to Russia is published under the signature of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted Moscow "know the price" of such documents.
