Friday
July 27
Armenia’s Pashinyan: We hope Russia has done nothing against us
Armenia’s Pashinyan: We hope Russia has done nothing against us
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics


There was no geopolitical agenda and context in our revolution.

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday said the abovementioned during a talk with Armenian businessmen, in Saint Petersburg, Russia. In his words, no foreign force was involved in the revolution process in Armenia.

“We [Armenia] have said the precepts in our relations with Russia, and we are going to raise the level and quality of relations,” the PM added. “But we are guided by the national interests of Armenia, and have said that being a member of the EAEU [(Eurasian Economic Union)] and the Armenian-Russian strategic partnership is very important to us; and we will do everything to develop this direction.”

Pashinyan stressed that Armenia has done nothing and will do nothing against Russia.

“We hope that the Russian Federation also has done nothing against us,” he added. “We have said that our [bilateral] relations should be based on equality. (…). Our Russian colleagues have recorded that the Russian Federation treats Armenia’s sovereignty with exceptional respect; this means that there is no obstacle before the Armenian-Russian strategic cooperation.”
