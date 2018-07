The Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople has issued a statement on serving a special liturgy for the victims of the recent wildfires in Greece.

According to the statement, a special Divine Liturgy will be served Sunday in all Armenian churches in Istanbul, reported Agos Armenian weekly of the city.

“In this liturgy, we will pray for the souls of the casualties during the ruthless fires in Athens, asking God to accept their souls into the heavenly kingdom,” the statement also reads.