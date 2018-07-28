News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 28
USD
480.89
EUR
559.03
RUB
7.63
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.89
EUR
559.03
RUB
7.63
Show news feed
Newspaper: Armenia law enforcers take second President by surprise
Newspaper: Armenia law enforcers take second President by surprise
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The law enforcers of Armenia have taken second President Robert Kocharyan by surprise, according to Zhamanak (Time) newspaper.

“Earlier, he was told that he would come to the SIS [(Special Investigation Service)] as a witness and be set free after answering a few questions. But after coming [to the SIS], he was immediately charged.

“Kocharyan has hired ‘high-priced’ attorneys to save him from the accountability for March 1. But as it turned out, things did not go as planned,” wrote Zhamanak.

As reported earlier, court has remanded Robert Kocharyan in custody along the lines of the ongoing criminal case into what had occurred in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008.

Second President Robert Kocharyan on Thursday was questioned at the SIS, and in connection with the aforesaid case. Subsequently, criminal charges were brought against him for breaching—and with prior agreement with other persons—the constitutional order of the country.

On March 1 and 2, 2008, the then authorities used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the recent presidential election. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes. But no one has yet been brought to account for these deaths.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Manvel Grigoryan to be released from arrest?
His attorney says his client faces life and death…
 Newspaper: Armenia second President’s questioning to be video recorded?
Robert Kocharyan is coming to the country with a long-term objective…
 Newspaper: Armenia PM’s open and transparent stage has manipulation side
Representatives of the “anti-state” media are concerned…
 Newspaper: Armenia ruling party has 4 candidates for Yerevan mayor
But the first deputy prime minister is not among them…
 Newspaper: Armenia tycoon MP party leader’s mother also gets involved in pre-election work
The Tsarukyan Alliance has begun pre-election activities on all fronts…
 Newspaper: Yerevan election, in all probability, to be held on September 9
The government will make use of the maximum respective timeframe provided by law…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news