Newspaper: Armenia law enforcers take second President by surprise

YEREVAN. – The law enforcers of Armenia have taken second President Robert Kocharyan by surprise, according to Zhamanak (Time) newspaper.

“Earlier, he was told that he would come to the SIS [(Special Investigation Service)] as a witness and be set free after answering a few questions. But after coming [to the SIS], he was immediately charged.

“Kocharyan has hired ‘high-priced’ attorneys to save him from the accountability for March 1. But as it turned out, things did not go as planned,” wrote Zhamanak.

As reported earlier, court has remanded Robert Kocharyan in custody along the lines of the ongoing criminal case into what had occurred in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008.

Second President Robert Kocharyan on Thursday was questioned at the SIS, and in connection with the aforesaid case. Subsequently, criminal charges were brought against him for breaching—and with prior agreement with other persons—the constitutional order of the country.

On March 1 and 2, 2008, the then authorities used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the recent presidential election. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes. But no one has yet been brought to account for these deaths.