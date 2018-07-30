Sevan Startup Summit ends with 6 prize-winners

The first place at the Sevan Startup Summit went to two startups Super AnnotateAi and Magic Cup, the second was divided between Specter Aerospace and Currencii, and the third between Noomi and Sense2beat. In 2018, Sevan Startup Summit investment fund was $100 thousand, and the prize fund - $50 thousand.

Teams ranked third received $2,000, for the second place teams received $3,000, and teams ranked first received $5,000. Some participants had incentive prizes of $ 1500-2000, while Beeline, LOFT and Tumo also handed over special prizes.

Sevan Startup Summit was held from July 22 to July 29 and brought together over 1,000 entrepreneurs from all over the world. A total of 120 start-ups were presented covering different areas - from agriculture to medicine.

The summit was traditionally held in a tent camp on the shores of Lake Sevan.

According to organizers, the event was an excellent platform for the development of mutually beneficial cooperation between young professionals and the business sector. The participants of the summit had the opportunity to take part in numerous sessions on the development of projects.

What is the Sevan Startup Summit?

This is a large-scale event aimed at creating new ways of cooperation between start-ups and investors.

It gives an unprecedented opportunity to unite the efforts of the start-ups, investors, representatives of venture funds and experts.

This year the summit extended to the international level, said Startup Armenia co-founder Hakob Hakobyan referring to the Seaside Startup Summit organized in the UAE and India. The next event under this brand will be held in 2019 in Australia.

Sevan Startup Summit will have a new sponsor in 2019 - Armenian President Armen Sarkissian. He promised that in 2019, two start-ups will be sent to Silicon Valley, and the trip will be paid out of his personal funds. The president's son also expressed a desire to take part in this event.

The President highlighted the importance of holding the Sevan Startup Summit.

According to him, the ideas are an excellent investment in the economy of the future.

The President urged young people not to be afraid of their dreams.

"When you have a dream, you work hard, it becomes a reality. Dream and go beyond the borders. To lead our country to success is entirely in your hands,” said Armen Sarkissian.