Armenia MFA: Azerbaijan does not permit ICRC representatives to visit Armenian captive

YEREVAN. – Three has been no information about Armenian civilian Karen Ghazaryan who is in captivity in Azerbaijan for over two week, spokesperson for Armenian MFA Tigran Balayan said during a briefing on Tuesday.

Balayan said Azerbaijan is brutally violating the Geneva Conventions by not permitting representatives of the ICRC to visit the captive.

On July 28, the Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia appealed to international organizations, and with respect to Ghazaryan’s matter.

Berdavan resident Karen Ghazaryan (born in 1984) who has mental problems had ended up in Azerbaijan and was captured. The young man is not serving and has never served in the Armenian army.