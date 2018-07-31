News
Armenia MFA: Azerbaijan does not permit ICRC representatives to visit Armenian captive
Armenia MFA: Azerbaijan does not permit ICRC representatives to visit Armenian captive
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Three has been no information about Armenian civilian Karen Ghazaryan who is in captivity in Azerbaijan for over two week, spokesperson for Armenian MFA Tigran Balayan said during a briefing on Tuesday.

Balayan said Azerbaijan is brutally violating the Geneva Conventions by not permitting representatives of the ICRC to visit the captive.

On July 28, the Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia appealed to international organizations, and with respect to Ghazaryan’s matter.

Berdavan resident Karen Ghazaryan (born in 1984) who has mental problems had ended up in Azerbaijan and was captured. The young man is not serving and has never served in the Armenian army.

 
All
Armenia MFA: Azerbaijan refuses to conduct OSCE monitoring in Nakhichevan direction
Yerevan has petitioned to the personal representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, with a request for holding such monitoring also in the direction of Nakhichevan…
 Italy president: Karabakh conflict has political solution only
We will do our best to resume peace talks...
 Zakharova: Moscow welcomes Baku, Yerevan contacts on Karabakh
"I want to thank my Azerbaijani colleagues for the invitation…
 Armenia PM ready to meet Azerbaijan president face-to-face to resolve Karabakh conflict
Nikol Pashinyan gave an extensive interview to Al Jazeera…
 Armenia Premier: I would be glad if Aliyev also would send his son to frontline to serve
In Pashinyan’s words, the fact that his son serves in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) is actually a peace-loving gesture…
 Ambassador Mikyska: Those selling weapons to Azerbaijan did not have Czech authorities’ consent
The Armenian parliament deputy speaker met with the Czech diplomat…
