Armenia's Special Investigation Service head comments on question about his ties to Soros Foundation
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The head of Armenian Special Investigation Service Sasun Khachatryan told reporters on Thursday that David Khachatryan, Chair of the Board of Directors at Open Society Foundations, is his brother.

As reported earlier, there are rumors over the links of the head of the Special Investigative Service Sasun Khachatryan with the Soros Foundation, since Khachatryan is the brother of David Khachatryan, the chair of the Board of Directors of the Open Society Foundations-Armenia.

“I am not commenting nonsense,” Sasun Khachatrayn told reporters commenting on the statements that this fact affects his activities.
