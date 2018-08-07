EU to change rules for granting citizenship

The European Commission expressed concern that Cyprus, Malta and Greece issue many so-called “golden passports” to individuals from China, Russia and other former Soviet republics, DW reported.

The European Commission intends to issue new rules in September on the granting of citizenship by EU member states, said the European Commissioner for Justice Vera Jourova.

She urged the EU member states to a greater restraint in granting citizenship to third-country nationals.

The Commission was “extremely concerned” about the escalation of “golden passports” being offered, the Czech politician said.

According to her, in recent years, the number of passports of EU countries, obtained solely on the basis of investments in the economy of the country or as a result of the acquisition of expensive real estate, has increased.

“The granting of citizenship poses a serious security risk because it gives beneficiaries all the rights of EU citizens and allows them to move freely throughout the Union. The EU must not become a safe haven for criminals, corruption and dirty money,” she noted.

As reported earlier, the EU will toughen the entry procedure for third-country nationals. Deputies of the European Parliament approved the filling of a special electronic form for third-country nationals who do not need a visa to enter the EU.

Also, the European Parliament approved a new system of authorization and travel information for trips to the Schengen area.