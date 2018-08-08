How to create unique selfies?

It is summer, and the web is flooded with bright vacation selfies. Do you know that you can easily have an ideal selfie during your vacation or surprise your friends with a new hair color, outstanding makeup or new eye color? If you did not manage to be on a seaside this summer, you can still change your skin color to amaze your friends. It is so easy with the PicsArt’s new Beautify tool.
Among its numerous tools, PicsArt photo editing app has introduced a “beautify” tools that can easily help you become even more beautiful or just different.
How to use PicsArt Beautify Tools? If you do not have the PicsArt photo editing app, download it (for Android, iOS and Windows devices) or update to the latest version. Choose the photo that you want to edit and tap the Beautify tool.
Beautify tool package includes several handy tools:
- Auto Detection edits the photo automatically. Auto-detection will make your teeth whiter, skin smoother and your eyes brighter and much more. It also has a scale to manage the degree of changes.
- Hair Color Changer is one of the most demanded tools for those willing to change their hair color. The app offers 12 options to create a unique hair makeover.
- Skin-Smoothing tool helps smooth the skin and make the selfie look better.
- Skin Tone Correction enables to choose any skin tone and give you a summer glow.
Try it out for yourself!
The PicsArt app has over 100 million monthly active users and 500 million downloads. The app provides over 3,000 free creative tools and special effects and includes over 10 million #freetoedit images and over 3 million of #freetoedit stickers. You can also subscribe to the PicsArt Gold to gain access to unique content and tools.