Special Investigation Service: Armenia ex-deputy PM not indicted based on WikiLeaks info
Special Investigation Service: Armenia ex-deputy PM not indicted based on WikiLeaks info
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


There was sufficient evidence to bring charges against former Deputy Prime Minister Armen Gevorgyan of Armenia, along the lines of the criminal case into the events that had occurred in Yerevan, in March 2008.

Special Investigation Service (SIS) Chief Sasun Khachatryan told about the aforementioned to reporters, after Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia.

He insisted that Gevorgyan was not indicted on the basis of WikiLeaks information.

“Charges can’t be brought against a person on the basis of a WikiLeaks post,” he noted, in particular. “The grounds for including a person as an accused are the sufficient combination of the proof attesting to his committing a crime.”

As reported earlier, a criminal charge has been filed against former Deputy Prime Minister Armen Gevorgyan, for interfering with court activities. This case has been merged with the criminal case which the SIS is investigating, and into the events that unrolled in capital city Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008.

The criminal charge was brought against Gevorgyan to the effect that while holding the position of Chief of Presidential Staff—from February 2006 to April 21, 2008—he had abused his official position and interfered with court activities, in order to obstruct the administration of justice.

Sometime thereafter, the SIS chief had disclosed his respective “information source.” Khachatryan had stated that as per WikiLeaks, Armenia Constitutional Court Judge Valeri Poghosyan had complained that he was pressured by second President Robert Kocharyan’s staff, so that he make a decision in favor of third President Serzh Sargsyan.

On March 1 and 2, 2008, the then authorities used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the recent presidential election. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes. But no one had been brought to account for these deaths, to this day.

Հայերեն
