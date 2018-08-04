Criminal charge brought against Armenia ex-deputy PM

YEREVAN. – A criminal charge has been filed against former Deputy Prime Minister Armen Gevorgyan, for interfering with court activities, informed the Special Investigation Service (SIS) of Armenia.

This criminal case has been merged with the criminal case which the SIS is investigating, and into the events that unrolled in capital city Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008.

The criminal charge was brought against Gevorgyan to the effect that while holding the position of Chief of Presidential Staff, from February 2006 to April 21, 2008, he had abused his official position and interfered with court activities, in order to obstruct the administration of justice.

A signature bond to not leaving Armenia has been chosen as Armen Gevorgyan’s preventive measure.

The respective investigation is still in progress.

On March 1 and 2, 2008, the then authorities used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the recent presidential election. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes. But no one had been brought to account for these deaths, to this day.