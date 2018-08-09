Pashinyan receives Ambassador of United Arab Emirates to Armenia

YEREVAN.- Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received on Thursday Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Arab Emirates to the Republic of Armenia Jassim Mohammed Al Qasimi, the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia reported.

The PM highlighted the future development and deepening of relations with the UAE. “We are glad for the business circle of your country is interest in the Armenian market. Favorable conditions have been created in our country for doing business, all corruption-linked obstacles are eliminated and we will be glad to activate our bilateral economic relations”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

Ambassador Qasimi conveyed the warm greetings of the President and Prime Minister of the UAE to PM Pashinyan and emphasized that his country is interested in expanding cooperation with Armenia in different spheres. The Ambassador noted that in the recent years trade turnover between the two states rose multiple-fold, as well as direct flights and tourist flows. The Ambassador also noted that interest towards Armenia gradually rises both among the business circle and ordinary citizens.

The interlocutors expressed confidence that there is great potential for expanding bilateral relations. The sides highlighted the activities of the inter-state commission for deepening the relations, the upcoming session of which will take place in autumn in Yerevan.