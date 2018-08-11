Iran slams Trump for sanctioning Turkey

Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif slammed U.S. President’s actions in connection with Turkey.
“Trump's jubilation in inflicting economic hardship on its NATO ally Turkey is shameful. The US has to rehabilitate its addiction to sanctions & bullying or entire world will unite—beyond verbal condemnations—to force it to. We’ve stood with neighbors before, and will again now,” Zarif tweeted.
Trump's jubilation in inflicting economic hardship on its NATO ally Turkey is shameful. The US has to rehabilitate its addiction to sanctions & bullying or entire world will unite—beyond verbal condemnations—to force it to. We’ve stood with neighbors before, and will again now.— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) August 11, 2018
Earlier media reported that Iranian officials do not plan to meet with their American colleagues on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.
Zarif's comments came after U.S. President Donald Trump intensified the dispute with Ankara by imposing higher tariffs on metal imports, deepening turmoil in Turkish financial markets.