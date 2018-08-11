Armenia Defense Minister meets Mikhail Galustyan within the IV Army International Games

Erdogan: Turkey will shift to trading in national currencies

Angela Merkel urges EU member states to unite

Suit filed in Turkey for inheritance of brothel owner Manukyan

94 killed in wildfires in Athens suburbs

US cutting financial aid to Palestinian Authority

Yildirim: US hostile attitude towards Russia, Turkey is not justified

Pashinyan: There is no coalition in Armenia

Erdogan: US ready to exchange strategic partner for a priest

Armenian parliament speaker signs protocol to suspend MP's mandate

Former Armenian PM’s brother to remain in custody for 2 months

Armenian citizen illegally crossed border from Iran to Artsakh

Armenian PM celebrates 200th anniversary of Haghartsin community

Iran slams Trump for sanctioning Turkey

Pashinyan: Communities will not get funding unless funds are spent efficiently

Erdogan: US actions require us to start looking for new friends and allies

Azerbaijan vioaltes ceasefire 200 times past week

Armenia PM vows to renovate roads leading to tourist destinations

US lawmaker renews call on Trump to recognize Armenian Genocide

Armenian PM continues visit to Tavush province

Trump talks to Macron

OSCE representative for media freedom concerned about blocking websites in Azerbaijan

Delegation led by Armenian Defense Minister leaves for Moscow

Plane stolen from Seattle airport, crashes into sea

Richard Kauzlarich: Azerbaijan tries to convey image of balanced foreign policy but pro-Russian tendency is strongest

Turkey says U.S. sanctions pressure will only harm ties

Turkey 'implores' Trump to return to table on tariffs

US bars Pakistani military officers from training programs

Criminal charges filed against former Armenian PM’s brother

Armenian Defense Minister: Deals on supply of Russian weapons will be implemented

Karabakh President receives director of National Security Service of Armenia

Turkey: Additional US tariffs against rules of WTO

Nikol Pashinyan: Armenian revolution was made not by one person

Armenian PM: Hayk Marutyan is an excellent candidate for Yerevan mayor

Lavrov tells Pompeo about categorical rejection' of new US sanctions

Medvedev: Further US sanctions would be "declaration of economic war"

Putin, Erdogan discuss prospects for further development of economic cooperation

Prime Minister: Armenian Government takes seriously the issue of Karen Ghazaryan

Putin: Possible new US sanctions against Moscow are completely illegitimate

Robert Kocharyan's attorneys are optimistic

Georgian residents struggle with consequences of flood

CIS Council on Tourism Chairmanship transferred to Kazakhstan

CSTO chief’s attorney files appeal with Armenia appellate court

North Korea warns US sanctions may affect denuclearization process

Euro drops considerably in Armenia

Trump: Our relations with Turkey are not good at this time

Appellate court ruling on Armenia 2nd President to be publicized on August 13

At least 4 killed in Canada shooting

Woman dies during surgery at Yerevan hospital, criminal case launched

Rahmon to Aliyev: Karabakh conflict should be settled peacefully

Armenia PM on 2nd President’s indictment: It wouldn’t be right that I make any comments on this topic today

Armenia PM on Lavrov statement: Our Russian Federation partners and we need to adapt

PM urges those living abroad to invest in Armenia

First snow falls on Mount Kazbek in August

PM Pashinyan: We have to fight together against vicious phenomena in Armenia

PM: People in Armenia wanted political changes for over 20 years

Appellate court resumes considering appeal to commute decision on remanding Armenia 2nd President in custody

1 killed, 1 injured in Baku shooting

PM: Emigration ceased in Armenia since May

Ryanair pilots strike in Germany, other countries

20,000 evacuated following fires in Southern California

Armenia MP on sister’s arrest warrant: She has connection with the “case” to the extent that she is my sister

Armenian PM starts working visit to Tavush province

Armenia political scientist founding political party, will run in snap parliamentary election

Armenia Civil Aviation Committee Secretary General dismissed from office

Tajikistan president visits Azerbaijan

17 people found dead at Mexico secret burial places

US billionaire detained for drugs possession

1st deputy PM petitions to World Bank regarding return of assets plundered from Armenia

Newspaper: Armenia ex-officials linked to March 2008 tragedy are on embassies’ “blacklists”

US: Israel has right to defend itself

Chilean ex-president Bachelet put forward by UN chief as next High Commissioner for Human Rights

Three paedophiles publicly shot then hanged in Yemen

First lady Melania Trump's parents granted US citizenship

Samsung launches the Galaxy Note 9

Italy seizes 20 tons of hashish

US not going to impose direct sanctions against Russia’s Aeroflot

29 killed in Yemen as bus carrying children hit by airstrike

Appeal of Robert Kocharyan's attorneys will be examined on August 10

Pashinyan receives Ambassador of United Arab Emirates to Armenia

Armenian PM discuss issues of economic development with members of Republican Union of Employers

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 9.08.2018

Lavrov to visit Turkey

Armen Grigoryan: Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to visit Iran soon

Daily Beast: Omarosa secretly recorded Trump

Chief of Artashat border detachment: We all defend Armenian border as our own

Russia to work on retaliatory measures against new U.S. sanctions

Russian border guards in Armenia detain dozen trespassers at Turkey boundary

Russian market crashes ahead of new US sanctions

Swimming banned in Georgia amid severe weather alert

Armenia official instructs China company to accelerate North-South Road Corridor construction

National Security Service: We have close to $3.8mn misuse at Yerevan Foundation

6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Lombok island

Special Investigation Service: Armenia ex-deputy PM not indicted based on WikiLeaks info

Armenia Special Investigation Service: All who have information on March 2008 case will be questioned

Abbas urges world to intervene in Gaza escalation

PM: Armenia public administration system is inflated

150 rockets fired on Israel

Dodon not to give territory of former stadium to US embassy

Attorney: Armenia 2nd President in attendance to appellate court hearing