Turkey launches investigation into actions of suspects threatening economic security

Istanbul prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into individuals suspected in charges of threatening Turkey's economic security, Reuters reported referring to CNN Turk.

According to prosecutor’s office, Turkey has become the target of an economic attack.

The prosecutor's office pledged to take legal action against all written and visual news as well as social media accounts which it deemed to serve towards the purpose of this attack.

Earlier, following record fall of the lira, the Turkish President Recep Erdogan, announced conspiracy against the Turkish economy.

Since the beginning of the year, the Turkish lira has lost over 30%, but the situation has sharply deteriorated amid the diplomatic scandal between Ankara and Washington in connection with the case of US pastor Andrew Brunson as the latter is judged for espionage and assistance to terrorists, while Washington insists on his innocence and demands immediate release.

Last week, the Turkish delegation visited Washington to settle disagreements, but the sides could not reach an agreement. Moreover, after the Turks’ visit, President Donald Trump increased duties on the Turkish steel and aluminum imports by 20% and 50% respectively.