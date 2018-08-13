News
Armenia tour operators not happy with 2018 tourist flow indicators
Armenia tour operators not happy with 2018 tourist flow indicators
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

Armenia’s tourist flow indicators for 2018 have not met the expectations of the country’s tour operators, said Rima Khachatryan, a travel agency director, at a press conference on Monday. 

In her words, fewer tourists than expected have visited Armenia this year.

“This is due to the fact that recreation in Armenia is very expensive than, for example, in Egypt, Antalya [(Turkey)], and [some] other seaside resorts,” Khachatryan noted, in particular. She added that charter flights to and from Armenia need to be introduced in order to offer more affordable travel services.

She said numerous residents of Armenia are vacationing in Georgia this summer because it is cheaper than vacationing in Armenia, albeit hotel services in Georgia are not very high quality.

Khachatryan said in Summer 2018, Egypt has become the most popular tourist destination for the residents of Armenia.

“This is due to the fact that Egypt offers fairly low-priced tours, which include comprehensive packages (…) of tourism services,” explained the travel agency director.

Some other places where residents of Armenia prefer to vacation in the summer are Antalya, Dubai, and Sri Lanka.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
