Erdogan intends to find traitors who unleashed economic war against Turkey

The pressure that Turkey is facing today is the reaction of some external forces to the independent policy of Ankara, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

His remark came at the 10th conference of Turkish ambassadors in Ankara, Anadolu reported.

According to him, the processes that Turkey is currently experiencing have nothing to do with the economic crises of 1994, 2001 and 2007 as country is facing now a completely different situation.

Turkey has a healthy and strong economy, and the GDP of Turkey will continue to grow, despite the situation, Erdogan added.

He promised to give an answer to the people and structures involved in the economic war against Turkey.

The traitors will all be responsible for participating in speculation against Turkey, Erdogan added.

Since the beginning of the year, the Turkish lira has lost over 30%, but the situation has sharply deteriorated amid the diplomatic scandal between Ankara and Washington in connection with the case of US pastor Andrew Brunson as the latter is judged for espionage and assistance to terrorists, while Washington insists on his innocence and demands immediate release.

Last week, the Turkish delegation visited Washington to settle disagreements, but the sides could not reach an agreement. Moreover, after the Turks’ visit, President Donald Trump increased tariffs on the Turkish steel and aluminum imports by 20% and 50% respectively.