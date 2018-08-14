Romania president: Brutal pressure against demonstrators is impermissible

Any violence and brutal pressure against demonstrators is impermissible.

Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis on Monday stated the aforesaid commenting on the gendarmes’ forcible dispersal of an anti-government rally on August 10, in capital city Bucharest, reported Russian News Agency TASS.

“Maybe those who want to bring justice and fight against corruption to its knees [in the country] wanted to cause provocation in order to create unjustified and false tension among the [Romanian] society,” the president added, in particular.