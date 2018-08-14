News
Romania president: Brutal pressure against demonstrators is impermissible
Romania president: Brutal pressure against demonstrators is impermissible
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

Any violence and brutal pressure against demonstrators is impermissible.

Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis on Monday stated the aforesaid commenting on the gendarmes’ forcible dispersal of an anti-government rally on August 10, in capital city Bucharest, reported Russian News Agency TASS.

“Maybe those who want to bring justice and fight against corruption to its knees [in the country] wanted to cause provocation in order to create unjustified and false tension among the [Romanian] society,” the president added, in particular.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
