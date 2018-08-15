Armenia judge accused of receiving bribe to be released on bail

Armenia’s Gegharkunik provincial court judge Vanik Vardanyan, who is charged with receiving bribe together with chief judge Aghvan Petrosyan of the same court, on Tuesday was ordered to be released on bail.
A capital city Yerevan court granted the respective motion by the defense, and ruled that Vardanyan be released on a 5mn dram (approx. $10,300) bail.
Ruben Hakobyan, the attorney of 65-year-old Vardanyan, told Armenian News-NEWS.am that his client was in a penitentiary and he will be released once the bail is posted.
According to the indictment, in February 2017, judge Vanik Vardanyan had received 120 thousand Russian-ruble (approx. $1,800) bribe, and as part of a team together with chief judge Aghvan Petrosyan, to give an unlawful explanation for a court verdict.