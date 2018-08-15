News
Wednesday
August 15
News
Italy bridge collapse kills 37
Italy bridge collapse kills 37
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

After the collapse of the bridge in the Italian Genoa, Italy’s transport minister said on Wednesday the authorities would check the bridges and tunnels throughout the country, Reuters reported. 

As the result of the incident, the death toll climbed to 37, with 16 people in hospitals, and 12 in critical condition.

As reported earlier, a motorway bridge has collapsed near the northwestern Italian city of Genoa, sending vehicles plummeting up to 90m (295ft) to the ground.

Firefighters and medical workers take people out from under the wreckage and take the injured to the local hospitals.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
