Dollar drops in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 483.02/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is down by AMD 0.01 from Tuesday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 546.97 (down by AMD 3.88), that of one British pound totaled AMD 614.45 (down by AMD 2.86), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.23 in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 235.82, AMD 18,641.16 and AMD 12,641.24, respectively.
Հայերեն and Русский
