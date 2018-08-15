Rouhani: Iran received special privileges in Caspian Sea Convention

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani asserted that the Islamic Republic has received special privileges based on the Convention on Caspian Sea legal status, Mehr News reported.

Speaking in the cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Hassan Rouhani expressed happiness over the improvement of security in the region compared to past years, saying “this year, we are witnessing more security than the past years, especially in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and even in northern Africa."

“The conspiracies of the Americans and even NATO was to be present in these waters and deploy their soldiers, frigates, helicopters and bases on the coasts of Caspian Sea. In this agreement, the five countries agreed to ban the presence of foreign vessels in Caspian Sea," Rouhani said stressing that we had great achievements in national security as the result of the negotiations and agreements.