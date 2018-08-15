News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 16
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Rouhani: Iran received special privileges in Caspian Sea Convention
Rouhani: Iran received special privileges in Caspian Sea Convention
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani asserted that the Islamic Republic has received special privileges based on the Convention on Caspian Sea legal status, Mehr News reported.

Speaking in the cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Hassan Rouhani expressed happiness over the improvement of security in the region compared to past years, saying “this year, we are witnessing more security than the past years, especially in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and even in northern Africa."

“The conspiracies of the Americans and even NATO was to be present in these waters and deploy their soldiers, frigates, helicopters and bases on the coasts of Caspian Sea. In this agreement, the five countries agreed to ban the presence of foreign vessels in Caspian Sea," Rouhani said stressing that we had great achievements in national security as the result of the negotiations and agreements.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news