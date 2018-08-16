AEOI Spokesman: EU delays might push Iran to modify nuclear deal undertakings

Spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi announced that the country could modify its undertakings under the 2015 nuclear deal if the Europeans continue to delay providing objective guarantees for Iran's continued merits under the agreement after the US withdrawal, Fars News Agency reported.
"There needs to be a balance between the undertakings and advantages. If we act upon our undertakings and then we do not have any benefits, its continuation is meaningless and we might modify our undertakings," Kamalvandi said on Wednesday.
"Based on paragraph 26 of the nuclear deal, we are entitled to defy a part or all parts of our undertakings if the other side does not abide by its undertakings," he added.
Meantime, Kamalvandi underscored that this is a political and not technical decision outside the AEOI's authority.