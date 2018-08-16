News
PM: Is electoral commission technically and psychologically ready to hold Yerevan elections?
PM: Is electoral commission technically and psychologically ready to hold Yerevan elections?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The Armenian government reduced the term of office of the Council of Elders of Yerevan.

Minister of Territorial Administration and Development of Armenia Suren Papikyan said that early elections to the Council of Elders will be held on the day that will be promulgated by the Central Electoral Commission (CEC).

When asked by the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, when the CEC announces the date of the elections, Papikyan replied that after the decision was made the commission should hold a meeting and within 30-40 days will announce the day of the early elections.

“Is the CEC technically and psychologically ready to hold early elections in Yerevan?” PM asked.

Papikyan answered that technically the Central Electoral Commission is ready for this. According to him, the same applies to the moral and psychological preparedness of the Central Electoral Commission.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
