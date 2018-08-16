Turkey to appeal US steel, aluminum tariffs in WTO

Turkey intends to appeal the US decision to increase tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminum in the World Trade Organization (WTO), said Turkish Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan.

According to her, Turkey's invitation was at 17.40 the local time in Turkey and it has already been received by the U.S, Anadolu reported.

“We have announced our sanctions worth $533 million tariffs on 22 products as the reciprocity principle,” she said, adding: “It was important to do it because the WTO goes to meetings twice per month, if we couldn't complete it, we will wait more 15 days.”

Since the beginning of the year, the Turkish lira has lost over 30%, but the situation has sharply deteriorated amid the diplomatic scandal between Ankara and Washington in connection with the case of US pastor Andrew Brunson as the latter is accused of espionage and assistance to terrorists, while Washington insists on his innocence and demands immediate release.

Last week, the Turkish delegation visited Washington to settle disagreements, but the sides could not reach an agreement. Moreover, after the Turks’ visit, President Donald Trump increased tariffs on the Turkish steel and aluminum imports by 20% and 50% respectively.