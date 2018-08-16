News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 16
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Australian Senator: Horror of Armenian Genocide cannot be ignored
Australian Senator: Horror of Armenian Genocide cannot be ignored
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Momentum to recognise the Armenian Genocide continued to build in Australia's Federal Parliament, with high-profile Senator Eric Abetz rising in the Upper House to express his “hope that Australia will be in the vanguard of this just endeavour to obtain recognition and reparation for the plight of the world's Armenian peoples, as our forebears were 100 years ago in providing food, support and practical assistance”, reported the Armenian National Committee of Australia (ANC-AU).

In a powerful speech by the former Leader of the Government in the Senate and Minister, which also covered human rights abuses suffered by Lithuanians, Senator Abetz did not mince his words.

“Arrests, imprisonment, rape, death marches, subjugation of children—you name it—were all part and parcel of the Armenian genocide,” said the Senator representing Tasmania in the Federal Parliament. “This documented brutality and the eyewitness accounts have been ignored for far too long.”

Senator Abetz went on to address the fact that Australia was yet to recognise the Armenian Genocide.

“Eyewitness accounts were brought to us by our very own Australian servicemen who were there at that time, as were the war reporters, over 100 years ago,” he said. “Potentially, sensitivities by authorities relating to the Gallipoli Peninsula may have quietened that which should have been a loud voice of condemnation of deliberate, orchestrated, official policy in 1915, which saw the removal of the Armenians from the Ottoman Empire.”

“I'm a firm believer that justice ultimately prevails and I, therefore, believe that justice will ultimately come the way of the Armenian people. But I am also reminded that justice delayed is justice denied,” Senator Abetz added.

“After 103 years, the delay, the denial and the disingenuous excuses need to be expunged in favour of acceptance, acknowledgement and apology. It is my hope that Australia will be in the vanguard of this just endeavour to obtain recognition and reparation for the plight of the world's Armenian peoples, as our forebears were 100 years ago in providing food, support and practical assistance.”

ANC-AU Executive Director Haig Kayserian thanked Senator Abetz for his moral  leadership and righteous stance on justice for the Armenian Genocide.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
US lawmaker renews call on Trump to recognize Armenian Genocide
He agreed with President Trump’s decision to double tariffs…
 Armenians of New Zealand urge PM to change stance on Armenian Genocide
Hoory Yeldizian called the Prime Minister's position “unacceptable”…
 New Zealand's Greens urge to recognize Armenian Genocide
“The Turkish government for decades have been trying to downplay it…
 ‘Architects of Denial’ team to be honored at 2018 ANCA-WR gala
History and presence of Armenian-German relations discussed in Berlin
Dilijan Intercultural Exchange project, which was implemented as part of the Civil Society Cooperation program, funded by...
 Turksih writer: Ordinary Turks knew nothing about Armenian Genocide until recently
“This information was hidden...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news