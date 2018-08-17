News
PM: 40 minutes are necessary to eliminate monopolies of sugar and banana
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


YEREVAN.- We are not fine with this model of economic growth and we want it to change, PM Pashinyan announced during the rally summing up the first 100 days of his tenure at the Republican Square.

"We will replace the current model with an inclusive economic model. This means that all the citizens of Armenia will have equal opportunities to do business. In autumn 2017, when I was still an opposition figure, I announced that 40 minutes are necessary to eliminate the monopolies of sugar and banana. After becoming the Prime Minister it took me 40 minutes to eliminate the monopolies of sugar and banana. Today there is only one monopoly, the monopoly of power, the owner of which are the citizens of the Republic of Armenia”, the PM underlined.

 
