Premier: Businessmen who have not killed anyone will have opportunity to work successfully in Armenia

No business will be shut down, and no business, plant, and property will be taken away in Armenia.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said the abovementioned at Friday’s rally summing up the 100 days of his tenure as PM.
Also, he underscored the drawing of investments into the country.
“I call on representatives of the Armenians of the world, all investors to come to Armenia and make major investments [in the country] because the rule of law is established in the Republic of Armenia,” Pashinyan said.
“This means that we underscore the inviolability of property,” he said. “We guarantee the inviolability of investments. Anyone doing business in the Republic of Armenia has no reason to worry.
“Those businessmen who have not killed anyone, who have previously worked by the old rules, will have the opportunity to work with success, to develop, and to make the Republic of Armenia develop; they will have the opportunity to make new investments [in the country].”
As per Pashinyan, the ex-authorities, however, sow skepticism.
“The RPA [former ruling Republican Party of Armenia] members, counter-revolutionaries spread rumors that investments are not coming [to Armenia], and [that] they [investors] are waiting for what will happen [in the country],” Nikol Pashinyan said. “[But] nothing will happen [in Armenia]; and what has happened has already happened, and the triumph of the Armenian people is irreversible.”