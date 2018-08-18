Trump interested in proposal to replace US troops in Afghanistan with private military contractors?

Current and former senior administration officials said President Donald Trump is increasingly venting frustration to his national security team about the US strategy in Afghanistan and showing renewed interest in a proposal by Blackwater founder Erik Prince to privatize the war, reported NBC News.
Prince’s idea envisions replacing troops with private military contractors who would work for a special US envoy for the war who would report directly to the president.
Trump’s advisers are worried his impatience with the Afghanistan conflict will cause him to seriously consider proposals like Prince’s, officials said.
In an interview with NBC News, Prince said he believes Trump advisers who oppose his plan are painting “as rosy a picture as they can” of the situation on the ground, including that “peace is around the corner.”
The president’s advisers have emphasized the possibility of a political resolution with the Taliban and downplay the lack of military advances, officials said.
A spokesperson for the National Security Council, however, said Trump is committed to the current strategy he signed off on after months of deliberations.
“No such proposal from Erik Prince is under consideration,” the spokesperson said.