Indonesian island hit by 6.3-magnitude tremor

The Indonesian holiday island devastated by multiple earthquakes in recent weeks has been hit by yet another tremor, Mirror reported.
The powerful 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit Lombok early on Sunday morning, two weeks after the disaster which killed at least 460 people and put the island on the verge of a humanitarian crisis.
The US Geological Survey estimated the depth of the latest tremor at 7.9 km (4.9 miles).
Lombok was hit by an number of aftershocks which caused further trauma and panic for those who lost loved ones or their homes in the disaster earlier this month, as terrified people ran into the streets fearing their homes would fall on top of them.