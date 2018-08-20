News
Monday
August 20
News
Monday
August 20
Ibrahim Kalin: Shooting of US Embassy in Ankara is attempt to create chaos
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Ankara condemns the shelling of the US Embassy in Turkey on Monday, said Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin.

It was “an attempt to create chaos,” the spokesperson tweeted.

“The utmost sensitivity will be shown to ensure their security. Turkey is a safe country,” AP reported quoting the party spokesman, Omer Celik. 

As reported earlier, unidentified persons have fired shots toward the US embassy in Turkey. The shots were from a car without license plates. Eyewitnesses reported about four to five shots. No one was injured as the result of the incident.
