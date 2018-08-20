Armenia defense minister travels to Moscow

YEREVAN. – At the invitation of Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu, a delegation from Armenia—and led by Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan—has left for Moscow on a working visit.
In the Russian capital city, the delegation will attend the official opening of the “ARMIA-2018” international technico-military exhibition, and of the “National Security Week” conference, the Ministry of Defense informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Within the framework of this Trip, Tonoyan will also hold several working meetings.