Wednesday
August 22
Armenia citizens injured in Georgia road accident
Armenia citizens injured in Georgia road accident
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – Armenian citizens were affected in a road accident in Tbilisi, the capital city of Georgia.

On Wednesday at 4։26am, the 911 emergency hotline of Armenia received information from the Emergency Situations Management Agency of Georgia, according to which a Mercedes and a Zhiguli had crashed in Tbilisi at around 3։12am, and Armenian citizens were injured.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that the two passengers of the Zhiguli were hospitalized, whereas the four passengers of the Mercedes received medical treatment on the spot and declined from being hospitalized.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
