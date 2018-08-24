Karabakh President receives ARF representatives

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Bako Sahakyan, on Friday received Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party of Armenia Bureau representative Hrant Markarian, and ARF Bureau member Hagop Khatcherian.
The domestic and foreign policy of Artsakh, its social and economic development, and regional processes were discussed at the talk, the Central Information Department of the Office of the Artsakh Republic President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.