Police chief: Trust has grown toward Armenia law enforcement

YEREVAN. – I, as the police chief, have adopted a more transparent working style and have recorded that, from now on, we will accept together—as a result of public debates, analyses, and interactions—all important decisions of the police.
Armenia’s Chief of Police Valeri Osipyan stated the aforesaid at Saturday’s first meeting of the public council under the police chief, and he added that this public council was set up after a seven-year gap.
In his words, the closer the police are to public institutions, they work that much more effectively.
“The dynamics of the change—in a positive sense—in public attitude and the increase of trust toward the police [of Armenia] are already noticeable to us,” Osipyan noted, in particular.