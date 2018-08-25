Merkel meets with Catholicos of All Armenians, they discuss Karabakh conflict too

ETCHMIADZIN. – Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II on Saturday met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

First, the Catholicos expressed the hope that the German chancellor’s visit to Armenia will give a new impetus to the development of relations between the two countries, Information Services of the Mother See informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Subsequently, Karekin II reflected on the challenges facing and the political changes that occurred in Armenia. Also, he expressed his gratitude to the German people for the recognition and condemnation of Armenian Genocide.

Merkel, for her part, expressed delight for being the first chancellor of Germany to visit Armenia and the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin. She added that Germany wishes to be a friend and partner of Armenia, and reaffirms its readiness to expand partnership.

Collaboration between the Armenian Apostolic Church and the Catholic and Evangelical Churches of Germany also were discussed at the talk.

In addition, the interlocutors exchanged views on the present-day situation with respect to the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict. The Catholicos presented to the German chancellor a book about the destruction of Armenian historical, cultural, and spiritual treasures in Azerbaijan.

At the discussion, a concern was expressed also regarding the curtailing of the rights of Christian minorities in Turkey.

Sharing the concerns expressed, Chancellor Merkel affirmed that German also will make efforts to resolve the matters that were raised.

Furthermore, Angela Merkel thanked Armenia for accepting refugees from Syria and assisting them.