Thursday
August 30
Canada and US resume NAFTA negotiations amid growing optimism
Canada and US resume NAFTA negotiations amid growing optimism
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The leaders of the United States and Canada expressed optimism on Wednesday that NAFTA negotiations could meet a Friday deadline for a deal, although Canada warned that hard work on a number of tricky issues was still needed, Reuters reported.

Canada rejoined the talks to modernize the 24-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement after Mexico and the United States announced a bilateral trade deal on Monday.

“They (Canada) want to be part of the deal, and we gave until Friday and I think we’re probably on track. We’ll see what happens, but in any event, things are working out very well.” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters outside the White House.
