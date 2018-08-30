Yerevan Opera and Ballet Theater to perform in Dubai

YEREVAN. – The National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater named after A. Spendiaryan will perform in Dubai on September 6-15, the director of the theater, Russian Honored Artist Constantine Orbelian told reporters on Thursday.
The premiere of Georges Bizet’s Carmen and W. Mozart’s The Magic Flute will be held during the touring.
Naira Stepanyan will be the theatrical director of Carmen, while the conductor is Christopher Ocasek from the US.
“This is an excellent initiative that Maestro Constantine Orbelian implemented," said Christopher Ocasek, adding that he is looking forward for conscientious work with Yerevan Opera and Ballet Theater in Dubai.