Newspaper: Armenia authorities make major political faux pas
Newspaper: Armenia authorities make major political faux pas
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The Armenian community in the United States is bewildered that the authorities of the Republic of Armenia (RA) did not extend condolences on the passing of Senator John McCain, according to Hraparak (Square) newspaper. 

“The community had always petitioned to the senator for the resolution of its agenda issues, including issues related to Armenia, and had received assistance from him.

“McCain visited Armenia twice, and he always supported the Armenian agenda in Senate.

“The community considers the RA authorities’ not sending a condolence message to be a major political faux pas, which will hinder the community’s activities in working with the Republicans.

“By the way, in Azerbaijan, McCain had a reputation of a very pro-Armenian figure,” wrote Hraparak.
