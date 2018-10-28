Armenia MOD on buying American weapons: There is no need for it at this point

YEREVAN. – Acting Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan discussed security issues with US National Security Adviser John Bolton, who paid a visit to Armenia on Thursday.
Tonoyan told about the aforementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am. He added, however, that military cooperation was not discussed.
Asked whether the chances of selling American weapons to Armenia were conferred on with Bolton, the minister said the arms market is an open market. “[But] we didn’t discuss a matter of buying American weapons,” he added.
And asked whether Armenia would purchase Americans weapons if it were made such an offer, Davit Tonoyan said there was no need for it at this point.
The minister noted that sending an Armenian humanitarian division to Syria also was talked about with John Bolton, and added that this division will be sent.