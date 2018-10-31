News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 31
USD
485.99
EUR
552.13
RUB
7.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.99
EUR
552.13
RUB
7.4
Show news feed
Armenian Deputy FM comments on mandate of CSTO Secretary General
Armenian Deputy FM comments on mandate of CSTO Secretary General
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The Armenian side has offered to replace CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov, however, there is still no final decision on the matter, Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Ruben Rubinyan told reporters on Wednesday.

As to Armenia’s position in CSTO in the context of recalling Khachaturov, the official said the position is stronger than ever.

Asked by reporters whether Armenia will still have the mandate of the secretary general, Rubinyan said there is no final decision, and he would avoid making any comments.

“Everything will be clear in the near future,” he said.

Incumbent CSTO Secretary General and Armenia’s former Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Khachaturov has been charged in Armenia within the framework of the criminal case into the tragic events that transpired in capital city Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008—and under Article 300.1 Paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code; that is, breaching Armenia’s constitutional order, in conspiracy with others. 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
ARF: Armenia-Russia strategic relations have no alternative
"There are vital issues for us where Russia is simply irreplaceable…
 Acting PM: Putin personally instructed that Russian natural gas price be logical for Armenia’s population
The setting up of a governmental working group on natural gas tariffs is linked to the arrangements that I and Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin have made, Pashinyan said…
 Pashinyan: There has never been such high level of trust in Armenian-Russian relations
There has never been such a level of mutual trust with our European partners, Armenia’s acting Premier added…
 Moscow corporation plans to establish production in Armenia
The Ecotechplaza construction company…
 Putin's advisor: Armenian-Russian relations are on the rise
“Today, cooperative ties that were laid back in the Soviet period are being reanimated…
 President Sarkissian receives Russian ambassador
Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has held a meeting today with Ambassador of Russia to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news