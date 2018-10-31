Armenian Deputy FM comments on mandate of CSTO Secretary General

YEREVAN. – The Armenian side has offered to replace CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov, however, there is still no final decision on the matter, Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Ruben Rubinyan told reporters on Wednesday.

As to Armenia’s position in CSTO in the context of recalling Khachaturov, the official said the position is stronger than ever.

Asked by reporters whether Armenia will still have the mandate of the secretary general, Rubinyan said there is no final decision, and he would avoid making any comments.

“Everything will be clear in the near future,” he said.

Incumbent CSTO Secretary General and Armenia’s former Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Khachaturov has been charged in Armenia within the framework of the criminal case into the tragic events that transpired in capital city Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008—and under Article 300.1 Paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code; that is, breaching Armenia’s constitutional order, in conspiracy with others.