Lavrov: Hardly possible to agree on Karabakh until political situation in Armenia is stable
Lavrov: Hardly possible to agree on Karabakh until political situation in Armenia is stable
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

It will be hardly possible to reach a serious agreement on the settlement of Karabakh conflict until political situation is Armenia is not stable, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters.

The agreement that was reached in Dushanbe by acting PM Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev suggested continuation of contacts, further meetings of the foreign ministers and confirmed the readiness of Armenia and Azerbaijan to work with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, Lavrov said.

“We welcome such an agreement,” he emphasized.

Lavrov added that until rather heated internal political processes continue in Armenia, it would be hardly possible to consider specific options to overcome the crisis and ensure comprehensive settlement of the Karabakh conflict.
Հայերեն and Русский
