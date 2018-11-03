EU regrets U.S. sanctions on Iran

The EU, backed by Germany, France and the UK deeply regret over the new sanctions that the US will impose on Iran, Washington Post reported.
According to the source, the EU “deeply regret” the re-imposition of all U.S. sanctions on Iran that had been lifted under the 2015 nuclear deal and the EU member states reportedly aim to protect European firms “engaged in legitimate business with Iran.”
The document is signed the EU top official Federica Mogherini, three foreign ministers: France's Jean-Yves Le Drian, UK Jeremy Hunt and Germany's Heiko Maas, as well as the German Minister of Finance Olaf Scholz and the UK Finance Secretary Philip Hammond.
The sanctions are expected to be re-imposed in November 5. They will be directed primarily to the oil and banking industries. The US has announced that it will also make an exception for eight countries, but there are no EU member states among them.