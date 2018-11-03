Iran launches Kowsar fighters’ mass production

'I've finally got my freedom back': Britain's first double hand transplant patient can now open his own door for the first time since his horror work accident five years ago

Azerbaijan violated truce 100 times last week

EU regrets U.S. sanctions on Iran

Klopp: It’s always been a big challenge to play against Arsenal

Alec Baldwin denies attacking driver after he's charged with assault for clash over a parking spot

One killed, one injured in Armenia road accident

Today is the Men's World Day but not every man knows about it

Acting Justice Minister: Crime rate may increase in Armenia after amnesty

Acting Defense Minister meets Armenia peacekeepers in Lebanon

Trump cancels his trip to Colombia

1 killed, 4 injured in US yoga studio shooting

Armenia ombudsman: Our office has never worked so hard

Secretary of Armenian government’s staff likely to run for parliament

German law enforcers concerned over activities of Armenian mafia

16 European clubs planning UEFA breakaway to set up Super League

Armenia court sustains motion for arrest of ballistics expert involved in March 1 case

Budget of Armenian president’s staff will be cut by 61%

Researchers find the structure of your facial features 'become more asymmetrical with each decade of life'

North Korea warns US about resuming nuclear development

Elon Must says 2018 was the worst year of his career

Trump says US remains open to reaching new deal with Iran

Erdogan: Khashoggi kill order came from 'highest levels' of Saudi government

Blogger Ilya Varlamov not allowed to enter Azerbaijan

This is why you're still single

US includes SGC in exception list of anti-Iran sanctions

Hotel bill for first lady's trip to Cairo topped $95K

Armenia's ambassador to Vatican Michael Minasyan recalled

OSCE Secretary General questiones need for such early elections in Armenia

Men should start a family before they turn 35 to avoid their children having birth defects or being born prematurely

Turkey, US lift sanctions

OSCE Co-Chairs received details about implementation of Dushanbe understanding

Emil Tarasyan appointed Chief of Staff of President’s Office

7 killed, 14 injured in Egypt bus attack

Armenia First Deputy PM signs new deals in Astana

Gunmen open fire on bus carrying Christians in Egypt

Alexis Ohanian gave away two Metallica tickets to fans

Armenia has great potential to become one of gastro-tourism leaders

Serzh Sargsyan offers condolences to Yuri Vardanyan’s family

US lifts sanctions on Turkish Justice, Interior Ministers

Maternal mortality rate rises

Teen arrested in UK for harassment of 9 women

Spanish prosecutors demand lengthy terms for former Catalan leaders

Acting FM: Armenia has candidates for CSTO Secretary General

2 people stabbed at Sony Music's London HQ

Semerikov: It's up to CSTO leaders to decide which country next Secretary General will represent

The Dawn space station rans out of fuel

Brain implants are reportedly prone to hacking

Media: US lifts Iran sanctions from 8 countries

Yuri Khachaturov dismissed as CSTO Secretary General

Acting Deputy PM: Alaverdi Copper Smelting plant has either to be closed or modernized

Saudi Crown Prince describes journalist as dangerous Islamist

Kevin De Bruyne drops out for a month

Co-Chair: Armenia and Azerbaijan have desire to continue dialogue

Di Maria: Our Liverpool and Napoli are superior

New evidence reveals link between antioxidant intake and increased tumor growth

Lavrov: Hardly possible to agree on Karabakh until political situation in Armenia is stable

Washington has not informed Ankara of sanction waivers

Kasper Schmeichel held back by police as he ran to burning helicopter

'The man who cries BLOOD: Gruesome picture of bloody tears pouring down a 52-year-old's face as doctors say they were triggered by a rare condition

Armenia MFA: Impossible to recall Secretary General since he is not representative of given country in CSTO

Olympic champion Yuri Vardanyan dies aged 62

Armenia court sustains motion for arrest of ex-chief investigator

Armenia, Lebanon sign military cooperation agreement

Rouhani urges Europe, China and Russia to present measures to compensate Iran losses

Armenian weightlifters set out to World Championship

Vegan diet ‘can boost mood and ease symptoms for those with Type 2 diabetics’, scientists say

Ex-deputy Yerevan mayor appointed as adviser

Trump wants to reach trade deal with China

Armenia's Central Electoral Commission: Work is underway to install cameras at polling stations

Kendall Jenner, Gigi and Bella Hadid to walk in Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2018

Ibrahimovic's second book is out

Pashinyan takes short vacation prior to campaign

Head of Armenia's Central Electoral Commission has no plans to resign

New vaccine S100A9 may reduce post-stroke blood clot risk: Research

Campaign for Armenia snap parliamentary elections to start on November 26

De Bruyne sustains injury

New Brazil president wants to move embassy to Jerusalem

November 2 marks International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists

CEC to hold extraordinary meeting to approve schedule of snap elections

China's Xi hopes to push for stable relationship with U.S.

Japan still has no Iran sanctions waiver

How salt can trigger inflammation in multiple sclerosis

French police arrest over 100 after Halloween 'purge' night riots

IMF says Iran should safeguard stability

Armenian President signs a decree on scheduling early parliamentary elections

Boy's ADHD turns out to be exhaustion! Doctors say 8-year-old wrongly diagnosed with behavioral disorder was acting up because he was tired from sleep apnea

Pashinyan is in Karabakh on a working visit

Autumn, Yerevan, Hamasyan

Turkey believes Khashoggi's body was dissolved in acid

Armen Ashotyan: Pashinyan's statement about possible closure of Armenian-Iranian border is dangerous

Armenia improves its position in Doing Business by 6 points

Trump says he and China's Xi had 'long and very good' trade conversation

Turkey urges Saudi cooperation in Khashoggi probe

Boy, 5, may have to avoid scary movies and trick or treaters for life due to a rare brain disease which means a scare could be lethal, family says

Armenia Finance Minister: GDP per capita in Armenia will amount to $4604 in 2019

UK, EU agree on market access for companies after Brexit

Apple won't repair your iPhone 5 anymore

Nikol Pashinyan has new aide

Rohingyas to be repatriated amid UN genocide warning