Azerbaijan violated truce 100 times last week
Azerbaijan violated truce 100 times last week
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary breached the truce along the Line of Contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces around 100 times, from October 28 to November 3.

During this time the Azerbaijan armed forces fired more than 800 shots toward the Republic of Artsakh  military positions, and with various-caliber shooting weapons, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense (MOD) informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

But the vanguard units of the Artsakh Defense Army fully respect the ceasefire, and they continue confidently carrying out their combat task.
This text available in   Հայերեն
