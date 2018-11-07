News
Ex-speaker of Armenia parliament not to run in early election
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Ex-speaker of the Armenian parliament Ara Babloyan and his son will not run in the upcoming early parliamentary elections, Babloyan himself told reporters on Wednesday.

“I will work in the healthcare system. No other reason, I am already 71, it’s enough,” he said.

However, Babloyan, representative of the Republican Party of Armenia, believes that his party has to join the race.

“RPA has serious human resources and expert potential, and I think their potential has to be used for further developments,” he added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
