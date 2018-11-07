SRC’s chief not ruling out inspections in companies linked to Armenia’s 2nd President

YEREVAN. – The State Revenue Committee of Armenia has a specific tax administration toolkit applied to taxpayers, among which may be companies owned by Armenian ex-President Robert Kocharyan, Chair of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia told reporters on Wednesday.
His remarks came at the regional conference on the implementation of the large-scale BEPS system in Eastern Europe and Central Asia (EECA).
Asked to comment whether he can share information obtained in the course of inspections in the companies linked to Robert Kocharyan, he noted: “At the moment I cannot disclose information on these inspections, since my words may affect the work.”
The Tax Service of Armenia began inspections in the Spayka company, as Sedrak Kocharyan, the son of former President Robert Kocharyan, was considered to be its shadow owner.