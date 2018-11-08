CSTO member states to make decision on Secretary General candidacy in December

Moscow’s shopping center evacuated amid blast threat

Trump on California shooting: I've been fully briefed on terrible shooting in LA

Israeli police say Netanyahu's lawyer committed bribery

CSTO summit: Nazarbayev advises colleagues to be concise

12 people killed in Los Angeles bar shooting

Armenia’s acting FM participates in joint sitting of CSTO bodies

Stanford chemists develop new way to treat antibiotic-resistant infections

Belarus urges to remove barriers in EAEU as soon as possible

Radioactive leakage recorded at Japanese nuclear facility

OSCE urges to return White House access to CNN journalist

Skin gel allows wounds to heal without leaving a scar

Presidency of CSTO passes to Kyrgyzstan

Nazarbayev opens CSTO session

At least 6 killed in California bar shooting

Gazprom-Armenia: Iranian gas has to be at least 10% cheaper than Russian gas

Union for National Self-Determination to participate in Armenia early elections

CNN reporter loses White House access after confrontation with Trump

Coutinho drops out for 2-3 weeks

Acting IT minister likely to run in Armenia elections

Pashinyan arrives in Astana for a working visit

Maternal smoking during pregnancy and the risk of strabismus in offspring: a meta‐analysis

Armenian president's residence to move to Baghramyan 26 again

Commission gathers to discuss gas prices

Omar Momani’s new cartoon after Ronaldo’s incredible goal

Armenia MOD comments on truck accident: Military personnel committed omissions

Ronaldo: I saw replay in dressing room, I didn’t realize it was a fantastic goal

Shorter sleep can lead to dehydration

Armenia, Kazakhstan defense ministers discuss cooperation

Khachaturov returned to Armenia on November 4

Armenia to allocate around 3 billion drams for early elections

Group of 4 tried to cross Armenia-Turkey border

Armenia appoints representative at ECHR

Teenager needs a triple organ transplant after a rare condition has left her with the ‘heart and lungs of a pensioner'

Soldiers injured in Armenia truck crash are in satisfactory condition

Online recharge without commission at “Haypost” post offices

Immigration to the United States changes a person's microbiome

Los Angeles Council adopts resolution on 30th anniversary of Artsakh

One killed, one injured in Yerevan car crash

Newspaper: Yuri Khachaturov is back to Armenia

Women who are 'larks' have a lower risk of developing breast cancer

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigns at Trump's request

Trump looks forward to meeting again with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Macedonia has made “substantial progress” toward NATO membership

Cannabis tied to serious type 1 diabetes complications, study finds

Emotional Arturo Sandoval and Levon Malkhasyan's surprise - Opening concert of Yerevan Jazz Fest 2018 (PHOTO / VIDEO)

US hopes Russia will continue to let Israel hit Iran in Syria: envoy

Conditions of all servicemen injured as a result of car crash are satisfactory

Diet rich in fish helps fight asthma

Pashinyan: I am confident we will manage to establish entirely new public-police relations

Father, 42, is diagnosed with a rare nose cancer that is 'invading his skull' after dismissing his hearing problems as just 'a cold'

Pompeo cancels meeting with North Korea

Egypt court sentences 8 to death

Armenia acting FM discusses cooperation with his Kyrgyz counterpart

Chickens full of trendy omega-3 fatty acids are coming

Armenia's Defense Ministry delegation heads to Kazakhstan

Kremlin: Russia and US postpone summit on French request

190kg model wants to become world's biggest woman

Garo Paylan: Armenians are represented differently in Turkish schools

“Single-use” named word of the year by Collins dictionary

CSTO leaders to discuss election ofnew secretary general during closed-door meeting

Criminal case filed in connection with Armenia army truck accident

A cup of coffee every morning could ward of dementia and Parkinson’s, study claims

ISIS mass graves found in Iraq

12-year-old boy missing in Armenia

EU official: EU hopes for substantive talks on Karabakh

21 soldiers were in a truck that crashed in Armenia's south

WSJ: US awaits split Congress after midterms

Women set a record in US midterm elections

SRC’s chief not ruling out inspections in companies linked to Armenia’s 2nd President

4 soldiers killed in Armenia truck accident

Acting Armenia health minister to run in elections

13 foreigners amnestied in Armenia

Ex-speaker of Armenia parliament not to run in early election

Ucom’s uCloud solutions prices down by 20%

Wife of Azerbaijani ex-banker arrested in UK

Over 90% of Congressional candidates endorsed by Armenian Americans win

Chronic exposure to excess noise may increase risk for heart disease, stroke

Red Cross ready to act as a neutral intermediary over captives

Artsakh: Azerbaijani authorities want to return terrorists in order to make them heroes

Pashinyan to participate in CSTO Collective Security Council's meeting

Freedom of peaceful assembly and of association: UN rights expert visits Armenia

Acting minister: Healthcare spending to increase by 10.1 under 2019 budget

Armenian parliament’s standing committee on defense fail to gather for meeting

How clear speech equates to clear memory

Monaco owner detained

Artsakh president receives head of Armenia real estate cadastre

First 2 Muslim women elected to Congress

Edgar Babayan: I’m very glad to return

Tusk says there is very serious threat of Polexit

Champions League: Barcelona secures place in playoffs

Don't spank your kids: Pediatricians warn parents it can leave their children with brain changes, aggression and suicidal behavior

Ex-defense minister believes RPA has to participate in early vote

4, one-year-old boy among them, injured in Armenia car crash

Republicans preserve majority in Senate

Kim Kardashian votes for her son and his future

Lebanese minister Avedis Guidanian apologized to Egypt

Anthony Brindisi is third Armenian American to serve in Congress

Russia and China conclude three new contracts

Netball scholar's dreams are crushed after being diagnosed with THREE conditions within a year that have left her unable to walk