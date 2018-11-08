News
Kazakh President urges interested countries to become CSTO partners, observers
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev calls on interested countries to become partners and observers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, Kazinform correspondent reports, Kazinform reported.

"During the first part of today's Collective Security Council session held in a narrow format, we had an in-depth exchange of views on the CSTO's activities in the context of ensuring international and regional security. We have reached a mutual understanding on all issues included in the agenda. Among the decisions taken, I would like to underscore the legalization of an observer status with the CSTO and a partner status at the organization," the President told the CSTO Collective Security Council session in Astana. 

According to the Head of State, this step demonstrates the CSTO's openness, its readiness to develop constructive relations with other governmental and international organizations on a reciprocal basis. 

"Taking this opportunity, on behalf of the CSTO, I invite interested parties to carefully look into our regulatory framework on the procedures for gaining partner and observer status," the President urged.

 
