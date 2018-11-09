News
Friday
November 09
News
Friday
November 09
Wildfire destroys California city
Wildfire destroys California city
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents


Tens of thousands of people fled a wildfire on Thursday in Northern California.

The Californian city of Paradise completely burned out after the wildfire, Time reported

According to the source, a 26 thousand population of the city was forced to flee.

“Things started exploding,” Butte County CalFire Chief Darren Read  said adding “people started getting out of their vehicles and running.”

On August 25, a resident of Redding in California was reported to have survived a fiery tornado hiding under an abandoned bulldozer. A whirlwind from the flames, ashes and coals lifted into the air towered over the earth by 5.5 thousand meters, while the wind speed reached 64 meters per second.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
